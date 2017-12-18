The United States on Monday vetoed a draft UN resolution rejecting President Donald Trump's decision to recognise Jerusalem as Israel's capital, after all 14 other Security Council members backed the measure.

The veto cast by US Ambassador Nikki Haley torpedoed the resolution but highlighted Washington's isolation over Trump's announcement that the US embassy would be moved from Tel Aviv to Jerusalem, effectively ignoring Palestinian claims on the city and triggering protests around the Muslim world.

Key US allies Britain, France, Italy, Japan and Ukraine were among the 14 countries in the 15-member council that backed the measure asserting that any decisions on the status of Jerusalem "have no legal effect, are null and void and must be rescinded."

"The United States will not be told by any country where we can put our embassy," Haley told the council after the veto.

Slamming the resolution as an "insult," she said, "What we witnessed here today in the Security Council is an insult. It won't be forgotten." She described the measure as "one more example of the United Nations doing more harm than good in addressing the Israeli-Palestinian conflict."

Palestinians slam US move

The Palestinian government slammed the US veto as "unacceptable."

A spokesman for Palestinian president Mahmoud Abbas said the veto was "unacceptable and threatens the stability of the international community because it disrespects it."

Nabil Abu Rudeina said that the support for the resolution, which included US allies France, Italy and Japan, "showed the (American) isolation. The international community must work now to protect the Palestinian people."

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu immediately thanked Haley for her stance.

"Thank you, Ambassador Haley," he posted on his official Twitter account. "Truth defeated lies. Thank you, President Trump. Thank you, Nikki Haley."