A woman was shot dead during anti-India protests in Indian-administered Kashmir on Tuesday, following a gun battle that killed two suspected rebels, police and villagers said.

The fighting erupted after Indian troops cordoned off a village in the Shopian district overnight on a tip that rebels were hiding in a house, police said.

The trapped rebels tried to escape while firing their guns but soldiers retaliated, leading to a prolonged clash.

As the fighting raged, hundreds of residents, mostly young men, entered the streets in solidarity with the rebels, chanting pro-rebels slogans and demanding the end of Indian rule over Kashmir.

The fighting stopped on Tuesday after two rebels were killed and a police official and a soldier were injured, police said. But clashes continued between rock-throwing protesters and Indian troops who fired bullets, shotgun pellets and tear gas.

Police said the woman died in the crossfire. Villagers disputed that claim, saying troops fired at the protesters, killing the woman. At least 10 civilians were also injured.

Police said at least one rebel escaped during the clashes.

Deadliest year

The fighting came as the deadliest year of the decade in the disputed territory draws to a close.