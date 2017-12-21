Venezuela's pro-government legislative superbody ruled on Wednesday that parties who boycotted this month's local elections had lost legitimacy, potentially eliminating the main opposition groups from the 2018 presidential race.

The decree by the Constituent Assembly - created in a controversial July vote boycotted by the opposition and widely condemned abroad - infuriated Venezuela's opposition and drew criticism from the US.

"The Venezuelan government and its illegitimate Constituent Assembly are inventing rules as they go along. This is not democracy," the US Embassy said on Twitter.

The Justice First, Democratic Action and Popular Will parties did not run candidates in this month's mayoral polls in protest against what they said was a biased election system designed to perpetuate leftist President Nicolas Maduro's "dictatorship."

Maduro had warned that could cost them participation in future votes and the Constituent Assembly echoed that position on Wednesday, saying the parties had lost their legal status and should re-apply to the National Election Board.

Given that the board is pro-Maduro and authorities are constantly throwing up obstacles to the opposition, that could well mean those parties are now effectively unable to run in the presidential election due before the end of 2018.