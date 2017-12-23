Real Madrid's Cristiano Ronaldo is ready to start Saturday's clash against Barcelona, where his side could either reignite their title defence or effectively be knocked out of the running.

Ronaldo had been absent from training after hurting his calf against Gremio in the Club World Cup final last Saturday, in which he scored the only goal of Real's 1-0 win over the Brazilian side and completed the full 90 minutes.

"He is feeling good and is 100 percent," coach Zinedine Zidane told a news conference on Friday.

Ronaldo is having his worst domestic campaign in nine seasons with Real, having scored only four league goals so far, although he goes into the 'Clasico' having scored five times in his last four games in all competitions.

Real are fourth in the Liga standings, 11 points adrift of leaders Barca, who have played one game more.

A win in Saturday's lunchtime kick off at the Santiago Bernabeu would offer the champions the chance to cut the gap with Barca to five points if they win their game in hand against Leganes.

Defeat, however, would see them slip a remarkable 14 points behind.

"We aren't feeling anxious, it doesn't matter how many points we have dropped this season, now we have to put in a great performance against a very good side," said Zidane.