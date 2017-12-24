The Santa Marta Acatitla Prison Theatre Company in Mexico City seeks to give inmates a positive distraction by providing a new theatrical experience behind the bars.

The company which has been running for a decade also counsels them about how to stay out of trouble following their release.

The inmates at one of Mexico City's notoriously overcrowded jails put on monthly performances of Shakespeare's Richard the Third, and the shows are popular attractions for the general public.

"Art is the best way to express yourself, and through the theatre we can share our experiences with the public, which are little known in the outside world, " said Arturo Escaleda, an inmate.