Zimbabwe's recently retired army chief Constantino Chiwenga, who led a military takeover that helped end Robert Mugabe's 37-year rule, was sworn in, in the capital Harare on Thursday as one of the country's two vice presidents.

The former army commander – whose appearance on state television on November 15 preceded armed soldiers taking to the streets, paving the way for Emmerson Mnangagwa to become president – is the latest in a string of military leaders to be elevated to government positions in Zimbabwe.

Chiwenga, 61, took the oath of office in Harare, pledging to be "faithful" to Zimbabwe and to "obey, uphold and defend the constitution," said an AFP journalist who witnessed the ceremony.

"I will discharge my duties with all my strength and to the best of my knowledge and ability," the new vice president said.