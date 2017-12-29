WORLD
1 MIN READ
Syrian children in Jarablus slowly return to school, post-Daesh
Since Jarablus was cleared of Daesh 12 months ago, the city is slowly rebuilding but faces many challenges.
Syrian children in Jarablus slowly return to school, post-Daesh
Syrian children wait for the start of their class in front of their school in the Syrian border town of Jarablus, Syria. December 13, 2017. / Reuters
December 29, 2017

Rebuilding after Daesh was forced out of the Syrian border town of Jarablus has been slow. 

Children in Jarablus were deprived of an education for years. Now that some schools have opened, they have a chance at the simple pleasures and basics of childhood.

Most people in Jarablus still function without the basics amenities needed to live with dignity.  

Recommended

"We need electricity, water, sanitation and most importantly, schools. There are schools but they are far away," said Bakri Abo Hassan, a resident of Jarablus. 

TRT World's Ahmed Al Burai reports on the state of education in a post-Daesh Jarablus. 

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
Explore
Pakistani band’s tribute to India’s Zubeen Garg strikes rare cross-border chord
By Fatima Munir
Gold prices hit record high, surpassing $4,000 for first time
Italy says monitoring detention of nationals as Israel seizes Gaza-bound flotilla
Erdogan: Türkiye, US enter ‘new era’ after talks on F-35s and strengthening ties
Türkiye turns to next-generation nuclear tech in bid for energy security
Is it time for China to consider hosting a major UN office, World Bank and IMF headquarters?
By Abhishek G Bhaya
Hostage and prisoner lists exchanged, says Hamas
Far-right Israeli minister storms Al-Aqsa Mosque with illegal settlers amid Sukkot tensions
Europe faces 'hybrid warfare', says Ursula von der Leyen, without naming Russia
Military officers among 11 security personnel killed in Pakistan
Denmark to ban social media for under-15s to protect children from 'unleashed monster'
Starving children scream for food as US aid cuts unleash devastation, death across Myanmar
China rescues 580 hikers stranded by snowstorm on Mount Everest slopes
'We put our bodies on the line to reach Gaza': British activist on Sumud flotilla
Police fire tear gas on pro-Palestine protesters near Israeli Embassy in Athens
Morocco signs anti-corruption deal following nationwide protests