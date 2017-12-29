Serena Williams needed just one January fortnight to underline her greatness before Roger Federer and Rafael Nadal then spent the rest of 2017 reminding us of why tennis really is still basking in its age of sporting wonders.

Serena

When Williams beat big sister Venus in the Australian Open to lift a 23rd grand slam singles crown, a record in the Open era, she seemed so dominant that a calendar year grand slam even felt feasible.

Instead, it was to be the last match Serena played all season as she ended up celebrating an even happier event.

For after it was revealed that, astonishingly, she had been eight weeks pregnant when winning in Melbourne without dropping a set, Serena gave birth to baby daughter, Alexis Olympia in September.

She reckoned those "AO" initials were a nod to how they spent together on court at the "Australian Open" and Serena will be back there in January at 36, seeking to equal Margaret Court's all-time record of 24 singles slams.

'Fed' and 'Rafa'

Yet even "supermum" Serena would do well to top the amazing Federer-Nadal comeback roadshow of 2017 as they seemed to hop from some time machine to share the season's four slams.

That would have been considered preposterous at the start of 2017 with Federer, at 35, given no chance after a six-month injury absence, and 30-year-old Nadal apparently a shadow of his old dominating self after so much wear and tear on his battered knees.

Instead, the pair served up an epic final in Melbourne, won in five mesmerising sets by Federer, that was to reignite and reshape sport's most shining rivalry.

With his new-found swashbuckling backhand attack, Federer beat his nemesis in all four 2017 meetings but, also recognising the importance of rest, decided daringly to bypass the entire draining claycourt season.

He was right to predict Nadal would be unstoppable as usual at his Roland Garros kingdom as the Spaniard achieved La Decima, that unreal 10th French Open crown, without dropping a set and thrashing Stan Wawrinka in the final.