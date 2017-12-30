Annual nationwide pro-government rallies attended by thousands were held in Iran on Saturday to mark the end of the unrest that shook the country in 2009, state media reported, a day after price protests turned political in a dozen cities.

The pre-planned rallies came just after anti-government protests spread from Mashhad on Thursday to numerous towns across the country on Friday.

State television showed a rally in the capital Tehran and marchers carrying banners in support of Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei in Iran's second largest city of Mashhad and elsewhere to mark the anniversary of the end of "the sedition" – the last major unrest that followed disputed elections in 2009.

The Revolutionary Guards, which along with its Basij militia spearheaded a crackdown against protesters in 2009, said in a statement carried by state media that there were efforts to repeat that year's unrest but added: "The Iranian nation ... will not allow the country to be hurt."

State television said rallies were scheduled to be held in more than 1,200 cities and towns on Saturday. The events have been held annually since 2009.

Price protests and arrests

Many angry demonstrators had protested in many cities across Iran on Thursday and Friday, including the second-largest city of Mashhad, over rising food prices and inflation.

"The country is facing serious challenges with unemployment, high prices, corruption, lack of water, social gap, unbalanced distribution of budget," wrote Hesamoddin Ashena, cultural adviser to President Hassan Rouhani, on Twitter.

"People have the right for their voice to be heard."

52 people were arrested in Mashhad on Thursday, the first day of the protests, which also took place in other areas and spread to the capital Tehran as well as Kermanshah the following day.

Tehran's deputy provincial governor Mohsen Hamedani said "less than 50 people" had gathered in one of the city's squares and several had been arrested after refusing to move on, according to the reformist newspaper Etamad.

He said they were "under the influence of propaganda" and were "unaware that the majority of these calls to protest come from abroad."

Police also arrested a small number of demonstrators in Tehran protesting price hikes and the president's economic policy.

Washington supports protests

The US condemned the arrest of protesters, telling Tehran that "the world is watching".

"Many reports of peaceful protests by Iranian citizens fed up with regime's corruption and its squandering of the nation's wealth to fund terrorism abroad," President Donald Trump tweeted late Friday.

"Iranian govt should respect their people's rights, including right to express themselves," he wrote.