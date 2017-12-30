Russia's top court on Saturday rejected an appeal by opposition leader Alexei Navalny against a decision to bar him from running in the country's 2018 presidential election.

The Supreme Court agreed with Russia's Central Election Commission that Navalny cannot register as a candidate due to a controversial embezzlement conviction, which the opposition chief says is politically motivated.

Opposed only by token candidates, Russian President Vladimir Putin is widely expected to win a fourth presidential term in the election, which take place in March.

Navalny's campaign team said it will ask the Supreme Court to reconsider its decision and will also file a complaint with the European Court of Human Rights.

"We understood that this would be a political decision. But we will continue to go through all the stages of appealing," said Navalny's lawyer Ivan Zhdanov.

On Monday, Russia's Central Election Commission unanimously rejected Navalny's bid to run against President Putin.

Navalny, who has campaigned across Russia in recent months, argues that his conviction was lifted in the European Court of Human Rights, and that banning him from participation would make election illegitimate.