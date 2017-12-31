At least two demonstrators have died and more than 250 arrested in Iran, as protests entered a fourth day on Sunday.

Protesters have attacked banks and government buildings and burned police vehicles.

The government has threatened a crackdown, and blames outside forces for the unrest.

Two demonstrators were shot dead in the western town of Dorud on Saturday night. The deputy governor of Lorestan province blamed foreign agents for the deaths.

"No shots were fired by the police and security forces. We have found evidence of enemies of the revolution, Takfiri groups and foreign agents in this clash," Habibollah Khojastehpour said on state television. Iran uses the word Takfiri to describes groups like Daesh.

On Sunday, the semi-official ILNA news agency reported that authorities have arrested some 80 protesters in the city of Arak, some 280 kilometres (173 miles) south of Tehran.

Another official said that 200 people were arrested in Tehran during protests on Saturday.

The government restricted access to the popular photo sharing and messaging apps Instagram and Telegram on mobile phones in a bid to head off further protests.

Police in Tehran fired water cannon to try to disperse demonstrators gathering in Ferdowsi Square in the centre of the capital, according to video footage posted on social media.

Video posted online also showed a clash between protesters and police in the city of Khoramdareh in Zanjan province in the country's northwest. There were also reports of protests in Sanandaj and Kermanshah cities in western Iran.

The videos could not be independently verified.

Calls for Khamenei to step down

The protests which began in the city of Mashhad on Thursday as an attack on high prices, corruption and mismanagement, quickly turned against the government as a whole.