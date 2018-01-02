WORLD
Suspected Saudi-led coalition air strikes in Yemen kill 23
The Saudi-led coalition, which has been carrying out air strikes in Yemen since the beginning of its campaign against Iran-backed Houthi rebels in March 2015, did not comment on the accusation.
A boy walks on the wreckage of a building hit by air strikes two years ago in Sanaa, Yemen December 30, 2017. / Reuters
January 2, 2018

Yemeni witnesses and security officials say Saudi-led coalition air strikes have killed at least 23 people in the port city of Hodeida.

They say Monday's strikes also wounded eight others. The blaze erupted in a market after a strike targeted a nearby petrol station in El Garrahi district, they said.

The witnesses and officials spoke on condition of anonymity because they feared retaliation or weren't authorised to brief reporters.

The coalition could not immediately be reached for comment.

International rights groups have accused the coalition of bombing civilian gatherings, markets, hospitals and residential areas across Yemen since the beginning of its air campaign against Iran-backed rebels, known as Houthis, in March 2015.

The war has killed more than 10,000 civilians and pushed the Arab world's poorest country to the brink of famine.

SOURCE:AP
