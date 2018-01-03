Pakistan has given over a million Afghan refugees until the end of the month to leave the country, in an announcement on Wednesday, following US accusations that Islamabad shelters some of the fiercest factions of the Taliban fighting US and Afghan soldiers in neighbouring Afghanistan.

The announcement made by the National Security Committee and approved by the federal cabinet comes after the US ambassador to the United Nations, Nikki Haley, accused Islamabad of playing "a double game for years" and confirmed that US will withhold $255 million in aid to the country.

"Pakistan's economy had carried the burden of hosting Afghan refugees since long and in the present circumstances could not sustain it further," the cabinet statement said.

The announcement requires 1.6 million Afghan refugees, who lost their legal status on December 31, 2017, to move back to Afghanistan, where Afghan Taliban have been gaining territory and carrying out major attacks.

The Pakistani cabinet was considering a proposal for granting one-year extension in the Proof of Registration (POR) Cards for the refugees under a tripartite agreement with Afghanistan and UN High Commissioner for Refugees (UNHCR).

Decision linked to US threats

Earlier on Monday, US President Donald Trump tweeted that Pakistan deceived and lied to the US despite receiving billions of dollars from Washington in aid.

Pakistani Foreign Minister Khawaja immediately dismissed Trump's comments as a political stunt borne out of frustration over US failures in Afghanistan.

But Trump's words drew praise from Pakistan's old foe, India, and neighbouring Afghanistan.

TRT World spoke to Islamabad-based journalist Kamran Yousaf , who said the fate of the Afghan refugees in Pakistan was sealed by Trump's angry tweet.