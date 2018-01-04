A suicide bomber in the Afghan capital caused dozens of casualties on Thursday after blowing himself up close to a group of security personnel who were carrying out an operation against illegal drugs and alcohol dealing, officials said.

Daesh, which has claimed a series of attacks in Kabul over the past two years, issued a statement on its propaganda outlet Amaq, saying it was responsible.

It said a suicide bomber targeting a group of police and intelligence service personnel had detonated an explosive vest, killing or wounding around 80 of them.

Afghan officials earlier said that 11 bodies had been taken to hospitals around the city along with 25 wounded, TRT World sources confirmed that the death toll rises to 20 while 30 others are injured.

Police officers at the scene said the bomber had been wearing police or army uniform and had approached a group of security personnel conducting controls on illegal drugs and alcohol sellers, but there was no official confirmation.

"Kabul police forces were there to prevent a possible protest when a suicide bomber approached them and detonated his suicide vest," Kabul police spokesman Bashir Mujahid said.

TRT World'sBilal Sarwary has the latest from Kabul.