CULTURE
3 MIN READ
'Logan' gets surprise nod from Hollywood writers
Writers Guild of America nominated the movie in its adapted screenplay category.
'Logan' gets surprise nod from Hollywood writers
Hugh Jackman starring as Wolverine in Logan. / x
By Staff Reporter
January 5, 2018

Acclaimed "X-Men" spin-off "Logan" -- featuring a beleaguered, bleaker version of Wolverine -- on Thursday joined the tiny clique of superhero movies nominated for Hollywood's top writing awards.

The Writers Guild of America nominated the Fox movie's script by Scott Frank, James Mangold and Michael Green in its adapted screenplay category alongside "Call Me by Your Name," "The Disaster Artist," "Molly's Game" and "Mudbound."

It was the biggest surprise among the nominations, which recognized critical hits "The Big Sick, "Get Out," "I, Tonya," "Lady Bird" and "The Shape of Water" in the original screenplay category.

"Logan," directed by Mangold and starring Hugh Jackman and Patrick Stewart, was one of the best-received action movies of 2017 and has a 93 percent approval rating on reviews website Rotten Tomatoes.

"Loosely based on Mark Millar and Steve McNiven's comic-book Old Man Logan, the script... tempers its brutality with a testament to family and a need to belong that crosses borders and bloodlines," wrote Rolling Stone critic Peter Travers.

Recommended

"Make no mistake, Logan earns its tears. If Jackman and Stewart are serious about this being their mutual X-Men swan song, they could not have crafted a more heartfelt valedictory."

Comic-book movies don't tend to score big in the awards season except in technical categories, but Fox's "Deadpool," another "X-Men" spin-off, was another exception in last year's WGA awards.

Starring Ryan Reynolds, the film eventually lost out to Denis Villeneuve's alien invasion drama "Arrival" for the adapted screenplay prize.

In 2015, the guild nominated the similarly irreverent "Guardians of the Galaxy," but that didn't win either.

The WGA awards is one of the last major award ceremonies ahead of the Oscars. Winners will be honored on February 11, at concurrent ceremonies in Los Angeles and New York.

SOURCE:AFP
Explore
Rapper Sean 'Diddy' Combs sentenced to 4 years for prostitution-related crimes
Sarah Mullally appointed first woman to lead Church of England
Behind Hollywood’s biggest blockbusters: James Cameron’s art lands in Istanbul
Dirty money: Chicago Architecture Biennial boycotted for questionable funding
By Melis Alemdar
4,500-year-old golden brooch and rare jade discovered in Türkiye’s ancient city of Troy
Oil flow resumes on Iraq–Türkiye pipeline
Palestinian actor haunted by nightmares after playing paramedic in searing Hind Rajab movie
By Melis Alemdar
India imposes security restrictions in Ladakh after clashes
Trump lashes out at Jimmy Kimmel as comedian brands alleged govt pressure ‘anti-American’
Saudi Arabia's grand mufti, Sheikh Abdulaziz bin Abdullah al-Sheikh, dies
Turkish first lady showcases Anatolia’s heritage, calls for global action on Gaza
How a Turkish aid agency is helping children in Somalia with education and social initiatives
Disney reinstates Jimmy Kimmel show after backlash over Charlie Kirk monologue
Dembele becomes first Black Muslim to claim the Ballon d’Or
Türkiye’s Gobeklitepe to be showcased in Germany with a special exhibition in 2026
Pop icon Dua Lipa sacks manager over smear campaign against pro-Palestinian band Kneecap