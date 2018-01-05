A ballistic missile intercepted over southern Saudi Arabia on Friday served as proof that Iran is supporting the Shia Houthi rebels, said a member of the Saudi-led coalition fighting rebels in Yemen.

It came after Riyadh intercepted a ballistic missile over the kingdom's south near the border with Yemen on Friday, reported by state media, hours after Yemeni rebels said they had launched an attack.

"This hostile act by the Iran-backed Houthis proves the Iranian regime remains implicated in supporting the armed Houthis," Saudi Arabia's state news agency SPA quoted a coalition statement as saying.

The Houthi rebels, locked in a war against Yemen's Saudi-backed government, said they had fired a missile at the kingdom's southwestern province of Najran in a statement tweeted by their al Masirah television channel.

Saudi air defences intercepted the ballistic missile over Najran, according to the kingdom's state-owned al Ekhbariya news channel.

A spokesman for the Saudi-led military alliance did not immediately respond to a request for further details.

Allegations over Iran