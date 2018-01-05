Steve Bannon’s role in a recent book which ridicules Trump and paints a picture of chaos and incompetence in the White House is about to place the former chief strategist at the centre of media attention. But the legal ruckus might bring down Trump. Here’s how.

Of all of the many blundering decisions Donald Trump has made whilst in office, picking a fight with his former chief strategist Steve Bannon is going to be his worst – and possibly might even be the decision which becomes the nemesis of his entire presidency.

Bannon, who is believed to have played a key role in the publishing of an incendiary book by Michael Wolff, has sparked an unprecedented attack on himself by Trump, following a series of sensational claims about the US president’s buffoonery in the White House.

While Bannon’s own friends tell me that the Breitbart chief wasn’t actually attacking Trump, the president himself sees the work of Bannon for what it is and has hit back, in a scathing, vitriolic rebuttal, designed once and for all to destroy the Breibart chief’s reputation - which some already predict is in tatters.

The attempt by Trump though to downplay Bannon’s role isn’t fooling anyone and for such a statement to be made, merely reinforces Bannon’s importance.

The problem for Bannon is that he put Trump in office and once that was done, his genius was quickly seen as a hindrance. Trump very early on in the White House realised that Bannon would want payback with power. And, being the smartest guy in Trump’s entire team, was seen immediately as a threat, rather than an asset.

Certainly Trump is angry with Bannon for lifting the lid on everything from the ‘treasonous’ meetings with Russian officials or the phalanx of colleagues and friends who don’t believe he is capable of the job right through to the hilarious anecdotes about Trump locking himself in his bedroom, calling his friends late at night to complain about the travails of his job (only for them to leak them to the press), or even aides worrying about his state of mind.

Top of the list of damaging allegations will be Bannon’s prediction of money laundering being the centre of the Russia meetings’ probe. But that’s not what this spat is about.

Trump is trying both to get Wolff’s book banned and to destroy Bannon for the simple reason that it reveals how no one on Trump’s team – and not even the man himself – believed he would win the presidency. When this sinks into mainstream media and the general public, it will harm Trump immeasurably. Even when he entered the Oval office, Bannon took bets on how Trump would be forced out of the job; Bannon never rated Trump and even earlier in the campaign, saw him as a loser.

The total no-confidence vote from Trump’s own team is as shocking as it is embarrassing and Trump’s response is lucid and quick. Bannon will have to be crushed.

Self defeating Trump

But how? Trump’s logic is patently weak and not even germane to the core of the matter: Trump’s people have no confidence in him as President.

Trump has done the very thing that any media advisor would tell him not to do. To attempt to ban the book will only guarantee that it stays a number one best seller and promotes it tenfold.

Hitting Bannon seems even more idiotic given the Breitbart chief’s fortuitous power over American journalists who take him much more seriously than Trump, who likes to pretend that Bannon had nothing to do with his election victory.

Yet Trump conveniently forgets that Bannon was having great success in destroying Hillary Clinton even before August 2016. His own documentary ‘Clinton Cash’ which exposed the murky world of the Clintons’ own foundation did infinite damage to the Hillary campaign. It was this legacy which made Trump go to Bannon in the first place, who, once employed made the key difference with media, which gave Trump the edge.

It was all about how seriously US media took Trump - and Bannon was the difference.