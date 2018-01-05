Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said on Friday he is "seriously tired" of waiting for the European Union to decide if it wants his country as a member.

Erdogan, who was in Paris for talks with French President Emmanuel Macron as part of efforts to improve his government's strained relationship with the EU, said Turkey won't wait forever.

"Unfortunately, we took the first steps in 1963, and it's now been 54 years that Turkey has been waiting in the antechamber of the EU," Erdogan said during a joint news conference with Macron. "We have been seriously tired, my nation, too."

Adding that frustration might tempt Turkey to turn its back to Europe, Erdogan said, "One cannot permanently implore and wait to be finally included."

The current process “does not allow for an outcome in the coming years,” Macron said, adding that he thought stringing Turkey along was hypocritical.

Ties between Turkey and EU deteriorated last year after authorities in several member countries prevented Turkish government ministers from holding political rallies to court expatriates' votes in a referendum to change the governing system from parliamentary to the presidential.

Turkey applied for membership in the European Economic Community, a precursor to the EU, in 1987.

It became eligible for EU membership in 1997 and accession talks began in 2005. To gain membership, Turkey has to successfully conclude negotiations with the EU in 35 policy chapters that involve reforms and the adoption of European standards.

Macron urges open dialogue

Macron called for cooperation and open dialogue to discuss Turkey's EU membership during Erdogan’s visit to Paris.

He said France believes that Turkey's future should be in Europe.

The French president also said Turkey and France would continue to fight against terrorism and terror groups such as the PKK and Daesh.

Erdogan arrived in Paris early on Friday for a day-long visit.

During his stay, the Turkish president held a private meeting with his French counterpart at the Elysee Palace.