Rapid advances by the Syrian regime forces into rebels' largest remaining stronghold, Idlib province, have brought it closer to a key insurgent-held military airport while displaced tens of thousands of people struggling to find shelter in winter weather.

Supported by Iran-backed militias and Russian air power, Syrian regime leader Bashar al Assad's forces have taken territory in northeastern Hama and southern Idlib provinces since beginning an offensive in late October.

The fighting and air strikes have forced more than 60,000 people to leave their homes since November 1, according to the UN Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs (OCHA).

In recent days the offensive has escalated, with forces progressing towards the strategic Abu al Duhur military airport, to which rebels laid siege in 2012 before completely ousting Assad's forces in September 2015.

A commander in a military alliance fighting in support of Damascus has said the army and its allies intend to capture the air base.

The Syrian Observatory for Human Rights said on Friday the Syrian army and its allies had taken around 84 villages since October 22, including at least 14 in the past 24 hours.

The Britain-based war monitor said the rapid advance this week was made possible by intense air strikes which caused rebels to withdraw.

The Syrian regime army lost Idlib province, which borders Turkey, to insurgents when the provincial capital fell to insurgents in 2015. It became the only province fully under opposition control.

Tahrir al Sham, spearheaded by Al Qaeda's former branch in Syria formerly called the Nusra Front, is the main rebel force in the province.

'Terrorists face big losses'

A regime military source said the Nusra Front and its allies are the target of the military operation in northeast Hama and southeast Idlib provinces.

"The army's operations there are continuing and the army is achieving advances. The terrorists (are facing) big losses in the area," he said.

Idlib is part of Russian-engineered "de-escalation zones" meant to reduce fighting in western Syria. Turkish troops are also present in northern Idlib under the de-escalation deal struck with Assad's allies Russia and Iran.