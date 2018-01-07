WORLD
1 MIN READ
India likely to adopt bill to criminalise verbal divorce
While many have welcomed the move, there has also been resistance as some have claimed it is an attempt to demonise the Muslim community.
India likely to adopt bill to criminalise verbal divorce
Muslim women hold placards during a protest against a bill passed by India's lower house of Parliament last week that aims at prosecuting Muslim men who divorce their wives through the "triple talaq," or instant divorce, in New Delhi, on January 4, 2018. / Reuters
January 7, 2018

Indian government is trying to introduce a law criminalising what is known as an instant verbal divorce.

India's lower house of parliament passed the bill last month. It is now likely to be approved by the upper house.

The "Triple Talaq" allows men to divorce their wives simply by saying the Arabic word "Talaq" three times. 

Recommended

While many have welcomed the move, there has also been resistance as some have dubbed it an attempt to demonise the Muslim community. 

TRT World's Neha Poonia reports from New Delhi.

SOURCE:TRT World
Explore
Iran says it will not resume nuclear talks with Europeans 'at this stage'
Hiker dead, hundreds evacuated as rescue operations continue around Mount Everest
Another one bites the dust! France's new PM resigns right after new cabinet unveiled
Hospital fire in India’s Jaipur kills six ICU patients, triggers safety review
Landslides triggered by heavy rains kill at least 24 in eastern India
Search for missing continues as Indonesia school collapse death toll hits 54
PKK/YPG terror group targets civilians in northern Syria
Trump says US struck another Venezuela boat, hints at military land action
Genocide: Israel killed 20,000 children in Gaza using 200,000 tonnes of explosives
UK probes: Synagogue attack 'terrorism', mosque arson 'hate crime'
Israel's Ben-Gvir takes 'pride' in abusing Gaza flotilla activists
CNN host apologises for 'vile remarks' on children killed by Israel in Gaza
Tomahawk missile deliveries to Ukraine will 'destroy' Russia-US ties: Putin
Israel needs to stop bombing Gaza amid truce talks: Rubio
Israel to seize more Palestinian land for illegal Jewish settlements in occupied West Bank
Syria extends voting hours as citizens cast ballots in historic first elections since Assad’s fall