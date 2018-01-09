Eleven men were charged in a Singapore court on Tuesday over their part in an alleged oil theft at Shell's biggest refinery, court documents showed.

Police in the island-state, Asia's main oil trading hub, said earlier on Tuesday they had detained 17 men and seized millions of dollars in cash and a small tanker during their investigations into a theft at the Pulau Bukom industrial site.

Royal Dutch Shell Plc, which first reported the theft to authorities in August, said in a news release that the arrests included "a limited number of Shell employees" and that it anticipated "a short delay in the supply operations at Bukom."

Nine Singaporeans were charged over the theft and two Vietnamese nationals were charged with receiving stolen goods, transferred from Pulau Bukom to a vessel named Prime South, charge sheets showed.

Those arrested by police during raids on Sunday, all men, ranged in age from 30 to 63. Police said the six who had not been charged were still under investigation.

Police said they also seized $2.29 million in cash and a small, 12,000-deadweight-tonne tanker.

They have also frozen the suspects' bank accounts, the police said.

Bukom is the largest wholly owned Shell refinery in the world in terms of crude distillation capacity, according to the company's website.