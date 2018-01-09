WORLD
2 MIN READ
Embattled Peruvian president names 'reconciliation cabinet'
In a ceremony on Tuesday, Kuczynski swore in new ministers for nearly half of his 19-member Cabinet.
Embattled Peruvian president names 'reconciliation cabinet'
Kuczynski, a 79-year-old former Wall Street banker, had denied that he received any money from Odebrecht. / Reuters Archive
January 9, 2018

LIMA, Peru (AP) — Peruvian President Pedro Pablo Kuczynski has named a new "Cabinet of reconciliation" following his close brush with impeachment and controversial pardon of a former president convicted of human rights abuses.

In a ceremony on Tuesday, Kuczynski swore in new ministers for nearly half of his 19-member Cabinet.

The embattled president says that the new leaders represent the Andean nation's diversity and that Peruvians should put aside their differences to focus on problems like inequality and corruption.

Recommended

Kuczynski narrowly survived an impeachment vote in December after opposition lawmakers revealed his private consulting business had received $782,000 in payments from the Brazilian construction company at the center of Latin America's largest corruption scandal while he was a government minister.

Days after the vote, Kuczynski pardoned ex-President Alberto Fujimori from his 25-year jail sentence.

SOURCE:AP
Explore
At least 18 killed after landslide hits bus in northern India
Turkish defence firm delivers combat systems to Indonesian Navy
US-Canada 'working closely' on 'Golden Dome' missile system: Trump
Azerbaijan takes Turkic bloc chair, proposes joint drills, energy corridor
Turkish, Russian leaders discuss bilateral ties, regional, global issues
Charlie Kirk faced pressure from Jewish donors before his death, US commentator claims
Kremlin: US deliveries of Tomahawk missiles to Kiev could lead to 'serious escalation'
Israeli blockade forces Gaza babies to share oxygen masks: UNICEF
Moscow rules out troop deployment to Kabul; Taliban averse to any foreign military bases
Syria, SDF reach 'immediate, comprehensive' ceasefire
After two years of Gaza genocide, experts urge Israel’s removal from the UN
Pope Leo to visit Türkiye and Lebanon in his first trip abroad
Quantum leaps: Trio win Nobel Physics Prize for breakthroughs that made quantum theory tangible
Decoding the mystery of drones over Europe: False flag ops or Russian hybrid tactics?
By Murat Sofuoglu
Egypt reports 'significant progress' in Gaza ceasefire negotiations
China, India drive historic milestone as renewables generate more power than coal for first time