Amsterdam announced Wednesday it will impose a new 30-day curb on renting out private homes via websites like Airbnb from next year, seeking to stem a deluge of tourists flocking to its famous canals.

The current 60-day limit per year will now be halved "to stem the negative influence of holiday home rentals," the city council's executive said in a statement.

"During the last few years there has been massive growth in the market of renting out homes to tourists.

"The increase in numbers has increasingly had an (unwanted) effect on various Amsterdam neighbourhoods."

The Dutch capital is now flooded with 17 million tourists per year, attributed to the city's ease of access and a highly successful marketing campaign.

In 2013, there were around 4,500 holiday rentals on offer on various websites, but by last year the number had grown to 22,000, according to the latest city council figures.

Rowdy

Residents have complained of rowdy crowds of tourists and late-night disturbances.