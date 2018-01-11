A Bangladeshi man accused of attempting a suicide bombing in a busy New York City commuter hub in December was indicted on US terrorism charges by a grand jury on Wednesday.

The attempted attack was carried out in the name of Daesh.

Akayed Ullah, 27, faces charges that include supporting a foreign militant organisation, using a weapon of mass destruction and carrying out a militant attack against a mass transit system, according to an indictment filed in federal court in Manhattan.

He faces life in prison if convicted.

The culprit was previously charged in a criminal complaint filed by prosecutors shortly after his arrest last month. His court-appointed lawyer, Amy Gallicchio, could not immediately be reached for comment on Wednesday.

According to prosecutors, the culprit attempted to detonate a pipe bomb secured to his body in a pedestrian tunnel in the subway station in Manhattan's Times Square that is connected to the sprawling Port Authority Bus Terminal on the morning of December 11.