Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu said peace efforts in Syria would remain elusive if terrorist organisations were given a free hand and weapons.

In an op-ed, "This is how to bring peace in Syria," written in international Newsweek magazine, Cavusoglu said the US support to PYD and YPG is "an effort going terribly awry."

Turkey considers PYD and its military wing the YPG as Syrian branches of the PKK network, which has waged war against Turkey for more than 30 years and is internationally recognised as a terrorist organisation.

“The vision for a politically united and territorially integrated Syria will be elusive if separatist terrorist organisations are given a free hand and weapons to advance their goals,” Cavusoglu said.

Reiterating that the fight against terrorism cannot be won by siding with one terrorist organisation against another, Cavusoglu said: “It is the very core idea of the NATO alliance that the security of an ally is prioritised over short-term tactical gains that only help create a vicious cycle of violence.”

Cavusoglu also said that the Geneva process should be “resuscitated.”

“Paying lip service to its primacy as the essential platform in the political process takes us nowhere. The international community has to make the best out of all means at its disposal."

Syrian National Dialogue Congress

Discussing a presidential summit in Russia's Sochi city last November, he said Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan had laid down two conditions for the upcoming Sochi congress in January.