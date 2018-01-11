A lawmaker with Venezuela's ruling Constituent Assembly was shot dead on Wednesday by unidentified attackers, officials and local media said.

Tomas Lucena was travelling by car with his wife in the city of Velera when a motorcyclist pulled up and shot him several times, according to reports.

Lucena – a member of the assembly for the western state of Trujillo – was seriously injured and taken to hospital, where he died soon after.

The murder was denounced by the head of the governing body, Delcy Rodriguez.

"We condemn the vile murder of assembly member for Trujillo, Tomas Lucena. We extend our condolences to his parents, children and friends," she wrote on Twitter.

Rodriguez added those responsible for the crime "will be punished" though she did not specify the circumstances nor the motives of the killing.