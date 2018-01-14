WORLD
4 MIN READ
Israel destroys Hamas tunnel under Gaza crossing
An Israeli military spokesman said the tunnel that ran underneath Gaza's Kerem Shalom border crossing was used to transfer militants and arms for attacks in Israel.
Israel destroys Hamas tunnel under Gaza crossing
An Israeli tank is seen near what the Israeli forces said was a "significant" cross-border attack tunnel from the Gaza Strip, which was being dug by Hamas, near Israel's border with the Gaza Strip on December 10, 2017. / Reuters
January 14, 2018

The Israeli military said on Sunday it destroyed an attack tunnel built by the Hamas militant group that stretched from the Gaza Strip, though Israel and into Egypt, and that ran past Israeli military posts as well as gas and fuel pipelines.

Military spokesman Lt. Col. Jonathan Conricus said the 1.5-kilometre long tunnel ran underneath the Kerem Shalom border crossing, Gaza's main point of entry for humanitarian aid.

He said Israeli jets struck part of the tunnel and a new set of sophisticated "tools" destroyed the rest. Conricus said forces had been monitoring its construction for some time and an imminent attack on Israelis was possible. The crossing has been closed till further notice.

Journalist Mohammad Mansour joins TRT World from Gaza Strip.

Israel has made neutralising the tunnel threat a top priority since its 2014 war, when Hamas militants on several occasions made their way into Israel. Although they did not manage to reach civilian areas, the infiltrations caught Israel off guard, killing five soldiers in one attack, and terrified the local population.

Sunday's operation marked the third such tunnel Israel has destroyed over the past two months. But Conricus said this did not mark "more of the same" since it involved the most advanced technological means Israel has deployed.

"(We) now hold a method, an organised system to destroy terror tunnels dug into Israel," he said in an early morning briefing to reporters. "This is a key mission for us and our intention is to allow quiet and to deter Hamas so we can continue to build the obstacle."

Recommended

Hamas initially said a typical smuggling tunnel was destroyed, but had no immediate response to the Israeli announcement. There were no casualties in the Israeli airstrike.

Upon departing to India on a diplomatic mission, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu commented on the significance of the operation. "We are responding to aggression against the state of Israel and are taking vigorous and systematic action against hostile infrastructures," he said.

Defence Minister Avigdor Lieberman said the tunnel's construction was a clear violation of Israeli sovereignty and destroying it delivered a stinging blow to one of Hamas' most significant assets. "The message to Gaza's leadership and residents is clear — invest in the sanctity of life and not these burial tunnels," he said.

Conricus, the military spokesman, noted that the tunnel's route stretched underneath the Kerem Shalom crossing, where 15 million tons of food, clothing, construction material and other essential goods had been transferred into Gaza since the 2014 war. Israel and Egypt have maintained a crippling blockade on Gaza since Hamas seized power in 2007.

Conricus said the crossing itself was a potential target, as well as the gas and fuel pipelines. The tunnel could have also been used to transfer militants and arms for attacks in Israel or Egypt's Sinai Peninsula, he said.

"It was a terror tunnel designed to strike strategic Israel assets," he said.

He didn't specify which tools were used, but in the past Israel has said its new system involves combat units, military intelligence, logistics and research to destroy the tunnels. The military released photos and video of a wide tunnel with concrete paneled walls.

SOURCE:AP
Explore
At least 18 killed after landslide hits bus in northern India
Turkish defence firm delivers combat systems to Indonesian Navy
US-Canada 'working closely' on 'Golden Dome' missile system: Trump
Azerbaijan takes Turkic bloc chair, proposes joint drills, energy corridor
Turkish, Russian leaders discuss bilateral ties, regional, global issues
Charlie Kirk faced pressure from Jewish donors before his death, US commentator claims
Kremlin: US deliveries of Tomahawk missiles to Kiev could lead to 'serious escalation'
Israeli blockade forces Gaza babies to share oxygen masks: UNICEF
Moscow rules out troop deployment to Kabul; Taliban averse to any foreign military bases
Syria, SDF reach 'immediate, comprehensive' ceasefire
After two years of Gaza genocide, experts urge Israel’s removal from the UN
Pope Leo to visit Türkiye and Lebanon in his first trip abroad
Quantum leaps: Trio win Nobel Physics Prize for breakthroughs that made quantum theory tangible
Decoding the mystery of drones over Europe: False flag ops or Russian hybrid tactics?
By Murat Sofuoglu
Egypt reports 'significant progress' in Gaza ceasefire negotiations
China, India drive historic milestone as renewables generate more power than coal for first time