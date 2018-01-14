In a breakthrough development, a faction of the Afghan Taliban has met representatives of the Afghan government in Istanbul to pave way for peace talks, a government official confirmed Sunday.

Mohammad Ismael Qasimyar, adviser on international affairs at the High Peace Council (HPC), a top government body tasked to reach a peace deal with the Taliban, told Anadolu Agency that presidential advisers Humayoun Jarir and Abbas Basir had met representatives of the Taliban in Istanbul on Saturday and Sunday for informal talks.

Welcoming this initiative without taking credit for organising the meeting, he said this first contact would chalk out a strategy for formal talks and prepare a list of individuals who would attend it.

Jarir has family ties with former anti-Soviet commander Gulbuddin Hekmatyar who currently heads the Hezb-e-Islami (HI) party in Afghanistan.

Nadir Afghan, spokesman for the HI, said the party had not organised this session in Istanbul, but he acknowledged representation of the party in the talks.