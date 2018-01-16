India has reported an outbreak of a highly contagious bird flu virus near Bengaluru in the southern state of Karnataka, the World Organisation for Animal Health (OIE) has said, citing a report from the Indian agriculture ministry.

The H5N8 virus was detected on December 26 among birds in the village of Dasarahalli, killing nine out of 951 birds.

Over 900 were culled, the Paris-based OIE said in a report posted on its website.

No details were given on the type of birds involved.