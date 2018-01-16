Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan on Tuesday has called on NATO to fulfill its responsibilities towards to its partners.

"NATO, you are obliged to take a stand against those who harass the borders of one of your partners," he said.

"To date, what position have you adopted?" he asked, speaking at the governing Justice and Development (AK) Party's parliamentary group meeting in Ankara.

Erdogan's comments were echoed in Brussels by Chief of General Staff, Hulusi Akar, who on Tuesday said Ankara would not allow the PKK-related groups to be supported and armed under the guise that the terror group is an "operational partner."

"We cannot and will not allow the terrorist organisation YPG, which has been proven as an extension of the PKK, to be supported and armed under the guise of it being an operational partner," Akar said during a speech at a session of the 178th Military Committee in Chiefs of Defense Session at the NATO headquarters in Brussels.

TRT World's Andrew Hopkins has more.

The remarks from both men came following revelations earlier this week that the US-led international coalition against Daesh on Sunday would be establishing a 30,000-strong new border security force with the Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF) – the US-backed group, controlled and manned by the YPG militants in Syria.

"We expect the US to reverse the mistake as soon as possible," Akar said.

He said NATO should not "discriminate" among terrorist organisations in the fight against terrorism.

The army chief said fighting against the YPG is as "important" as fighting Daesh.

Erdogan said that the Turkish army would conduct the operations with the assistance of Syrian opposition.