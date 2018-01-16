Almost two million people lost mobile phone access in war-torn eastern Ukraine after the last major provider in the devastated region suffered a fibre optic line cut.

Vodafone Ukraine said on Tuesday it could not say how long it would take to restore service because its workers had not received security assurances from the warring parties in a conflict that has claimed more than 10,000 lives in nearly four years.

A deliberate act?

Vodafone said it had appealed to the Kiev authorities and monitors from the Organization for Security and Cooperation in Europe (OSCE) to guarantee safe access to its repair crews.

"It has been futile so far," Vodafone spokeswoman Viktoria Ruban wrote on Facebook.

The head of the self-proclaimed and Russia-backed Donetsk People's Republic accused Kiev of deliberately cutting the phone link as part of its "information warfare".

"Kiev has halted Vodafone's work on the territory of the Donetsk People's Republic," Alexander Zakharchenko said.

'Stone Age'

The outage has all but cut communication between family members living on opposite sides of the frontline splitting eastern Ukraine.