Britain and France on Thursday signed a new deal to boost border security after a request by French President Emmanuel Macron, concerned at the number of migrants in Calais trying to reach British shores.

The two sides agreed on the "signature of a new treaty to strengthen the management of our shared border," according to a joint statement following a summit between Macron and British Prime Minister Theresa May.

At a press conference with Macron following the summit, May said that Britain and France "remain committed to the principles of the long-standing Le Touquet agreement" which was signed in 2003.

But she said "additional measures" had now been agreed for Calais and other border points, as Britain pledged an additional $62 million (50 million euros, £44.5 million ) for border security in France.

The funding will go towards fencing, CCTV and detection technology, May said.