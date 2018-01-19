In May 2014, immediately after coming to power, the Narendra Modi government increased India’s defence budget to $38 billion, a 12 per cent increase from the 2013-14 fiscal year. Mr. Modi also announced a plan to spend $250 billion to upgrade the country’s military over the coming decade.

For the last five years, India has consistently topped the list of the Stockholm International Peace Research Institute’s biggest arms importers.

In April 2017, India signed deals worth $2 billion to buy advanced surface-to-air missile systems from Israel, and later in November sealed a $750 million deal with the United States to buy 145 ultra-light howitzers. Recently, India signed a $8.7 billion deal with France to buy 36 Rafale fighter jets.

The sharp increase in arms spending has come alongside Mr. Modi’s aggressive international campaign to realign India’s strategic posturing and to assert its claim as a global power. Since taking office, Mr. Modi has travelled abroad 53 times to more than 40 countries.

The need for strengthening material instruments of national security is a priority for every nation-state, in response to both real and imagined threats. With China and Pakistan in its neighborhood, one could argue that India’s moves are certainly justified. And this is largely the current consensus among the elite, both within and outside the state's structure.

But India is not merely trying to ensure its national security, it is trying to embark on a bigger project - to become a global power, a project that needs a much larger scale of resources to be dedicated to it.

This is where India’s ambitions are misplaced. The gap between the magnitude of its underlying human suffering and its ambitions for power make a mockery of the promises of democracy. India’s case is unique in this regard.

Over 270 million Indians continue to live in extreme poverty. The country is home to one quarter of the world’s undernourished population, over a third of the world’s underweight children, and nearly a third of the world’s food-insecure people.

In 2016, India ranked 97th on the Global Hunger Index, almost at par with North Korea, and behind Mali, Guinea and the Republic of Congo. Millions of the country’s children — 38 percent — under the age of five are stunted or suffer from chronic malnutrition.

According to the World Food Programme, at its current rate, India will achieve the current stunting rate of Ghana by 2030 and that of China by 2055.

Since 1995, more than a quarter of a million Indian farmers have committed suicide, and the numbers continue to rise.

Last August, at least 60 children died overnight at a hospital in northern India due to the lack of oxygen supply to the hospital. There are only nine hospital beds per 10,000 in India, compared with 41 per 10,000 in China.

These statistic perhaps reflect only part of the true picture, and they hardly tell us anything about the consequences of chronic poverty in the lives of individuals and families. Its consequences can be life-denying.

How does India define development?

Two things are unique about India’s large-scale human suffering. First, it continues to exist within the context of a country that has been a democracy for more than seventy years. Second, that context has been the world’s second fastest growing economy for more than twenty years now.

In the history of world development, there is hardly any example of an economy growing so fast and for so long and yet failing to achieve so little in terms of reducing human deprivation.

For a long time, India blamed its poverty on Nehruvian economic policies, and colonial legacies that plagued its economic growth and, therefore, the state’s ability to deliver on promises. But things changed after India settled into an era of liberalisation. The GDP growth rate over the past two decades has been between 6 and 8 percent, bringing large sums of money to the government treasury.

Economic security and social justice are two essential entitlements of democratic rule. The Preamble of India’s Constitution also commits itself to securing for all citizens a life of equality and dignity. For how long can a democracy afford to fail on this promise?

More importantly, can it afford to deny economic and social justice to a vast multitude of its citizens by diverting a disproportionate amount of resources to amassing instruments of military power? Can the ambitions of power be misplaced?

Certainly, there have been achievements too. Millions have been lifted out of poverty[if !supportAnnotations][endif][if !supportNestedAnchors][endif] in the last two decades. India also has some of world’s most extensive welfare schemes in place. But the scale of the deprivation is so large and the growth process so biased, that the country, as Amartya Sen and Jean Dreze put it in their An Uncertain Glory, is increasingly looking like “islands of California in a sea of Sub-Saharan Africa.”

The new and sudden rush to acquiring instruments of war has come on the back of belligerent Hindu nationalism that has gripped the country ever since Mr. Modi began his campaign in the 2014 national election.

After he was elected, many members of his party and government have continued their inflammatory nationalist propaganda, calling for the need to challenge China, and for greater assertion on a global scale.