Chairman of the opposition Nationalist Movement Party (MHP) has voiced support for Turkey's ongoing military operation in Afrin, northern Syria, aimed at eliminating terrorist groups nested in the region.

"There is no other way to clear our borders from terror," Devlet Bahceli told reporters on Sunday at a news conference in Kizilcahamam near capital Ankara.

Turkey on Saturday launched Operation Olive Branch to remove PYD/PKK and Daesh elements from Syria's Afrin.

The Turkish General Staff has said the operation was aimed at establishing security and stability along Turkish borders and the region as well as eliminating PKK/KCK/PYD-YPG and Daesh terror groups, and protecting the Syrian people from the oppression and cruelty of terrorists.

"We support Operation Olive Branch against PKK/PYD terror organisation. This is a national cause," Bahceli said.

"The operational partner of the United States should be rooted out. PKK, PYD, and YPG which are disguised as the Syrian Democratic Forces should be cleared off of our borders," Bahceli said.

Meanwhile, the Republican People's Party’s (CHP) spokesperson Bulent Tezcan said that his party also "fully" supports the operation.

"Our main strategy in Syria is based on fighting terrorism," said Tezcan.