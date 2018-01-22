Turkey's armed forces have extended Operation Olive Branch in Syria to the Azaz district, east of the Afrin region, Anadolu Agency reported on Monday. Parts of Azaz had previously rid themselves of the YPG/PKK.

The move into Azaz comes as Turkey continued to target YPG/PKK positions in Syria's Afrin on day three of Operation Olive Branch.

The Turkish military shelled terrorist positions in support of the Free Syrian Army (FSA), which is conducting a ground operation in Afrin.

Turkey considers the YPG an affiliate of the PKK, a terror organisation. The YPG dominates the SDF, which the US is backing in Syria in the war against Daesh.

Turkey backs in Syria the FSA, which is formed of several factions fighting on the ground against Bashar al Assad's regime and Daesh.

In addition to taking control of several YPG/PKK positions, the Turkish Armed Forces also created safe zones.

Turkish Prime Minister Binali Yildirim said Turkey aims to create a 30-kilometre-deep safe zone in Afrin.

Turkey launched Operation Olive Branch to remove the YPG/PKK and Daesh from Afrin in a bid to secure its border and bring peace to the region.

The Turkish General Staff said its military operation was being carried out within the framework of Turkey’s rights based on international law, UN Security Council’s decisions, self-defence rights under the UN charter, and respect for Syria's territorial integrity.