POLITICS
1 MIN READ
UK nursing home welcomes children
The UN expects the number of people aged over 60 to double by 2050. Many of them will live in nursing homes, but some say adding child care centres on site could help lift their spirits.
UK nursing home welcomes children
Seniors play with children at Nightingale House in South London, January 22, 2018. / TRTWorld
January 22, 2018

As the global population ages, dealing with elderly depression, loneliness and quality of life has become one of the most pressing challenges of modern society. 

But in a first for the UK, a nursing home has invited a full-time children's daycare centre to be stationed there. 

The idea to combine the two generations came from daycare centre owner Judith Ish-Horowicz who had been bringing children to the nursing home for years. 

Recommended

TRT World'sSarah Morice has more on the story.

SOURCE:TRT World
Explore
Georgian PM accuses EU of backing plot to topple his government
Pakistan warns India of 'devastation' after New Delhi's 'jingoistic statements'
As Hamas weighs response, US threatens 'tragic' outcome if it rejected Trump's Gaza plan
By Baba Umar
US strike against 'narco-trafficking vessel' off Venezuela coast kills four: Hegseth
Afghan Foreign Minister Muttaqi to visit India in first such trip since Taliban takeover
UNIFIL condemns Israeli drone grenade attacks near peacekeepers in southern Lebanon
Putin warns Europe as world enters 'polycentric era'
Top US universities face pressure to align with Trump's priorities for funding
Venezuela accuses US of 'provocation' after fighter jets spotted near coast
US veterans slam Washington's silence on Israel's attack on Gaza-bound aid vessels
By Noureldein Ghanem
Protests sweep Europe against Israeli attack on Gaza-bound Global Sumud Flotilla
Russia open to Trump's Gaza peace plan but Palestinian statehood is key: Putin
US supplies of Tomahawks to Ukraine will be dangerously escalatory: Russia
Five years after Ladakh chill, India and China resume direct flights
Russia and Ukraine exchange 185 prisoners of war each
Everything you need to know about the US government shutdown