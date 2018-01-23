Turkey's President Erdogan says it will launch a follow-up operation in Syria’s YPG-held Manbij, after its operation in Afrin is completed.

YPG and Turkish-backed Free Syrian Army (FSA) have already begun to clash in the rural areas of Manbij, according to Anadolu Agency citing local sources.

Why Manbij?

Afrin is located at Syria’s northern border with Turkey, and Manbij is 30 km south of Turkish border. The territory between the Turkish border and Manbij is controlled by the FSA. And both Afrin and Manbij are currently controlled by the YPG, the PKK’s Syrian affiliate, which is listed as a terrorist organisation by Turkey, the US and the European Union.

1 - The location of Manbij is crucial for Turkey

Manbij is one of the several areas that were captured from Daesh in 2016 by the Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF), a YPG-dominated ground force that was created by the USA.

The YPG had declared its desire for an autonomous region in Syria’s north since the beginning of the Syrian conflict. As the war progressed, the YPG’s land-grabs overtook large swaths of land in northern Syria with the military support of the US and the diplomatic backing of Russia.

But during the fight to take Manbij from Daesh, Turkey reminded the US of the need to prevent the YPG from establishing a corridor along its border. Turkey’s biggest security concern is the YPG carving out an autonomous territory that poses a threat to the nation.

In the same month, along with the FSA, Turkey began the Operation Euphrates Shield, its first military operation in northern Syria to defeat Daesh.

The operation held strategic importance, as it took place between Manbij and Afrin and broke apart a possible YPG-controlled corridor that would have posed a threat to Turkish national security.

2 - The US made assurances that the YPG mission creep wouldn’t happen—but it has

Former US President Barack Obama had once promised Turkey that the YPG would not take control of Manbij after defeating Daesh, and that the YPG would withdraw to the east of the Euphrates river after the fight had concluded.

“We have made it absolutely clear to the elements that were part of the Syrian Democratic Forces, the YPG that participated, that they must move back across the river. They cannot, will not, and under no circumstances get American support if they do not keep that commitment, period,” Former Vice President Joe Biden also reiterated the US’ promise during a visit to Ankara in August, 2016.

That statement didn’t hold for long.

And recently, the US-led coalition announced plans to set up a 30,000-strong border force composed of YPG members, along Syria’s border with Iraq and Turkey. It’s the same force that Turkey regards as a threat to its national security. The Pentagon said the aim of the new army was to protect YPG-held territory along Syria’s northeast border with Turkey from Daesh. But Daesh had already mostly been defeated in Syria and no longer retained a presence there; the US’ reason for the YPG mission there had become redundant.