Indian protesters burnt tyres and vandalised shops on Thursday to oppose the release of a controversial Bollywood film, prompting cinema owners in several states to abandon plans for screenings.

Groups critical of the film have accused its director, Sanjay Leela Bhansali, of distorting history by portraying a Muslim ruler as the "lover" of the Hindu Queen Padmavati of the Rajput warrior clan. The filmmakers deny the accusation.

Thursday's tumult came as the Indian capital hosted leaders from ten Southeast Asian nations on the first day of a summit marking 25 years of ties with the region, and just a day before an annual parade and celebrations of India's Republic Day.

Television broadcast images of shops attacked by protesters in the northwestern state of Rajasthan, and of people waving swords and burning tyres in the eastern state of Bihar.

"If you have freedom of writers, freedom of expression, we too have freedom of protest," Lokendra Singh Kalvi, head of the Shri Rajput Karni Sena, a conservative body at the forefront of the protests, told Reuters by telephone.

Long-simmering tensions

In Raipur, capital of the central state of Chhattisgarh, the leader of another Rajput group, the Sarwa Kshatriya Mahasabha, was among 30 people police arrested on Wednesday, some of whom had protested outside a cinema. They were later released.

Police said they had made arrangements to ensure protests remained peaceful.