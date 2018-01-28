An orphanage in Morocco is trying to help the young children in its care to lead as normal a life as possible.

Many of them are now able to attend school having been rescued from a life on the streets or from violence at home.

The Al Najd Centre for the Care of Children in Precarious Situations, was opened in December 1998.

Abandoned by their family or driven away because of domestic violence, every child lives in the centre for a different reason.

Morocco's adoption laws are strict and children find themselves living in the orphanage for years.