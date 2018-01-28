Pakistan laid claim to being the best Twenty20 side in the world Sunday after beating New Zealand in the series-deciding final Twenty20 match in Mount Maunganui.

The 18-run victory gave Pakistan a come-from-behind 2-1 series win that will see them overtake New Zealand at the top of the world T20 rankings.

An animated captain Sarfraz Ahmed leapt with delight and punched the air after the final ball as Pakistan pulled off back-to-back wins over the hosts.

It marked an incredible comeback for the tourists who were whitewashed in the five-match one-day series on arrival in New Zealand and lost the first Twenty20.

"It was a tough tour for us because... we lost the (ODI) series but T20s is a totally different format," said speedster Mohammad Amir, who won the man-of-the-series award.

"It is very special for all Pakistani people."

Ahmed praised the team effort and the way his side refused to be bowed after a disappointing start to the tour.

"The way we came back after 6-0, credit goes to my boys. They worked really hard and now we are again number one."

Batting first on a friendly wicket, Pakistan reached 181 for six with opener Fakhar Zaman making 46 off 36 at the top of the innings.

With wickets in hand, Umar Amin was able to lead a late charge that saw 58 runs scored in the final four overs.