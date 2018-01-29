US Secretary of Defense Jim Mattis has ordered a review of security protocols, officials say, after fitness tracking devices broadcast patterns of movement at military facilities around the world, including in war zones.

Nathan Russer, a student at the Australian National University in Canberra, drew attention to data when he wrote on Twitter about the images after stumbling upon GPS tracking company Strava's Global Heatmap which can be viewed at http://bit.ly/2DLOHZ5.

"Once you look at Syria you can see a bunch of bright spots," Russer said.

His discovery prompted others to scour the heat map, turning up other possible locations of US and other mostly Western personnel who typically use high-tech fitness devices, including elsewhere in the Middle East and in Africa.

Although many of the bases cited by Russer and others are well-known outposts that host US and US-backed personnel, there are clear risks that such tracking devices pose, potentially disclosing not just the broad locations where foreign troops operate but the routes they travel.

There is also the risk that Strava itself could become a target of nations trying to mine its data to discover identifiable information about who was wearing the devices.

Jim Lewis, a cyber expert at the Center for Strategic and International Studies, said fitness trackers were just one way that all mobile wireless technology can undermine operational security and give adversaries an edge.