A rally has been held at a train station in New York's Penn Station to demand the release of Ahed Tamimi, the young Palestinian activist detained by Israel.

The 17-year-old has become a symbol for the Palestinian cause after a video of her slapping an Israeli soldier went viral.

The Israeli military confirmed the trial date has been changed to February 6, adding it was postponed at the request of Tamimi's lawyer Gaby Lasky.