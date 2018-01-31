WORLD
Pro-Palestinian supporters protest for Tamimi's release in New York
The protesters marked Ahed Tamimi's 17th birthday and her upcoming military trial in Israel, saying she was only protecting her family and her land. Pro-Israelis also at the protest said Tamimi's arrest was justified.
Protesters rally to demand the release of Ahed Tamimi, a 16-year-old Palestinian girl held in Israeli military detention, at Penn Station January 30, 2018 in New York. / AFP
January 31, 2018

A rally has been held at a train station in New York's Penn Station to demand the release of Ahed Tamimi, the young Palestinian activist detained by Israel. 

The 17-year-old has become a symbol for the Palestinian cause after a video of her slapping an Israeli soldier went viral. 

The Israeli military confirmed the trial date has been changed to February 6, adding it was postponed at the request of Tamimi's lawyer Gaby Lasky.

TRT World'sWilliam Denselow has the story.

SOURCE:TRT World
