Mexico City's famous central marketplace is getting a birthday makeover.

Central de Abasto sells 33,000 tonnes of produce every day - and that makes up around 80 percent of the city's consumption.

The market is a source of pride for the city, but lately, it's been looking a little drab.

That might change, as Itze Gonzalez is leading a project to beautify the market, with murals from local and international artists.