WORLD
1 MIN READ
Russia sees coldest winter with temperatures dropping to minus 67C
Frozen eyelashes and broken thermometers. This is what winter in Russia looks like this year with the country experiencing record lows.
Russia sees coldest winter with temperatures dropping to minus 67C
People walk on the snow covered Red Square in front of Saint Basil's Cathedral during a heavy snowfall in Moscow on January 31, 2018. / AFP
February 3, 2018

In the Siberian region of Yakutia, home to nearly one million people, brutal winters are a normal part of life.

But even there, the temperatures are unusual this year going as low as minus 67 Celcius.

In January, it came close to Russia's coldest temperatures ever and even broke some thermometers.

Recommended

Researchers say that one of the reasons for such a cold winter is the moving of cyclones.

TRT World's Lucy Taylor reports on how some people in Russia are dealing with record lows.

SOURCE:TRT World
Explore
Search for missing continues as Indonesia school collapse death toll hits 54
PKK/YPG terror group targets civilians in northern Syria
Trump says US struck another Venezuela boat, hints at military land action
Genocide: Israel killed 20,000 children in Gaza using 200,000 tonnes of explosives
UK probes: Synagogue attack 'terrorism', mosque arson 'hate crime'
Israel's Ben-Gvir takes 'pride' in abusing Gaza flotilla activists
CNN host apologises for 'vile remarks' on children killed by Israel in Gaza
Tomahawk missile deliveries to Ukraine will 'destroy' Russia-US ties: Putin
Israel needs to stop bombing Gaza amid truce talks: Rubio
Israel to seize more Palestinian land for illegal Jewish settlements in occupied West Bank
Syria extends voting hours as citizens cast ballots in historic first elections since Assad’s fall
Cairo deal with IAEA ‘no longer valid’ after UN snapback sanctions: Iran
Georgian PM accuses EU of backing plot to topple his government
Tomahawk supply to Ukraine would destroy Russia-US relationship: Putin
OPEC+ members plan crude output hike amid sliding oil prices
Indonesia lifts TikTok licence suspension after app meets government requests over protests