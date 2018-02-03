February 3, 2018
In the Siberian region of Yakutia, home to nearly one million people, brutal winters are a normal part of life.
But even there, the temperatures are unusual this year going as low as minus 67 Celcius.
In January, it came close to Russia's coldest temperatures ever and even broke some thermometers.
Recommended
Researchers say that one of the reasons for such a cold winter is the moving of cyclones.
TRT World's Lucy Taylor reports on how some people in Russia are dealing with record lows.
SOURCE:TRT World