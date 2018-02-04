TÜRKİYE
3 MIN READ
Turkey's president pays two-day visit to Vatican and Rome
Recep Tayyip Erdogan and Pope Francis are expected to discuss bilateral relations, developments on Jerusalem, Syria, regional issues and fight against terrorism, xenophobia, and Islamophobia.
Turkey's president pays two-day visit to Vatican and Rome
Turkey’s President Recep Tayyip Erdogan held a press conference at Istanbul Ataturk Airport State Guest House before leaving for Italy, February 4, 2018. / AA
February 4, 2018

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan on Sunday said that he saw his official visit to the Vatican as a "significant opportunity" to convey messages of peace.

Erdogan is scheduled to pay an official visit to the Vatican and Rome on February 4-5, the presidential press office said on Thursday. 

His visit will be the first Turkish presidential trip to the Vatican in 59 years.

“I see this visit as a significant opportunity to draw attention to common human values, giving friendship and peace messages," Erdogan told reporters at Istanbul’s Ataturk International Airport ahead of his departure for the Vatican.

Erdogan will meet with Pope Francis as well as Cardinal Pietro Parolin, the Vatican’s secretary of state, said a statement by the office.

Erdogan said he would discuss Palestine, Jerusalem, Syria, Iraq, counterterrorism, refugee issues, humanitarian aid with Pope Francis during his official visit. 

"We will also exchange views on rising Islamophobia in the West and fighting cultural racism," he said.

"The Pope and the President Erdogan will be together talking with one voice for Jerusalem as a holy city and for developing the peace in all the world especially in the Middle East," said Bishop of Istanbul, Ruben Tierrablanca Gonzalez.

Along with Erdogan, Francis was one of the most prominent international leaders to criticise the US decision last December to recognise Jerusalem as Israel’s capital.

TRT World'sMaria Ramos has more.

Recommended

Turkey-Italy relations

Following his visit, Erdogan will meet his Italian counterpart Sergio Mattarella at a working luncheon in Rome including Italian Deputy Prime Minister Paolo Gentiloni.

Erdogan said he hoped the trade volume between Turkey and Italy would increase from $20 billion to $30 billion by 2020.

“During my visit, we will also discuss the mutual steps to be taken towards this goal,” he said.

During the meetings, the leaders will discuss cooperation in various areas, including politics, the economy, and the defence industry.

"Our strategic partner and ally Italy, with which we enjoy excellent relations, is also one of the leading economic partners of our country. President Erdogan is also expected to receive executives of leading Italian firms during his visit to Rome," the statement added.

Also expected to be covered are the latest developments in Syria, Iraq and Lebanon, Jerusalem, Turkish-EU relations, cooperation against terrorism, and irregular migration.

Erdogan said the number of “neutralised” militants had reached 935 since the launch of Operation Olive Branch in Syria’s Afrin on January 20.

SOURCE:TRT World, AA
Explore
Global Sumud Flotilla activists slam 'Israeli terrorism', hail Türkiye's support
Hamas has proven it is ready for peace in region: President Erdogan
Türkiye-UNIDO agreement on regional cooperation centre extended
36 Turkish citizens detained by Israel aboard Global Sumud Flotilla to return to Türkiye
Erdogan hails Hamas response, demands end to Gaza genocide that 'wounded global conscience'
Consulate officers make direct contact with Turkish citizens illegally detained by Israel: official
Erdogan, Trump discuss Gaza and bilateral ties in phone call
5G technology likely to contribute $100B to Türkiye's economy by 2030: deputy minister
Turkish intelligence detains private detective accused of spying for Mossad in Istanbul
Behind Hollywood’s biggest blockbusters: James Cameron’s art lands in Istanbul
Turkish President Erdogan marks 838th anniversary of Jerusalem's recapture
Turkish President Erdogan condemns Israel's attack on Gaza-bound Sumud Flotilla
Türkiye monitors citizens’ status after Israeli attack on Gaza-bound aid flotilla
Türkiye opens probe into detention of its citizens on Gaza-bound flotilla attacked by Israel
Türkiye's representative to UN calls for effective Security Council reforms
Israel’s attack on Gaza flotilla a 'terrorist act': Turkish Foreign Ministry