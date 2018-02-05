The Philadelphia Eagles scored an upset 41-33 victory over the New England Patriots to win their first ever Super Bowl on Sunday after a late Tom Brady fumble ended the quarterback's tilt at history.

A magnificent performance from the Eagles' back-up quarterback Nick Foles - who threw three touchdowns and nearly 400 yards - had helped Philadelphia into a 38-33 lead with just over two minutes left in the NFL championship game at Minneapolis' US Bank Stadium.

TRT World'sSamantha Johnson reports.

The stage was set for Brady, 40, to mount one of his famous comeback drives as the clock ticked down and the Patriots took possession.

But superb pressure from Eagles defensive end Brandon Graham forced Brady to fumble, turning the ball over to Philadelphia deep in New England territory.

Brady, who had been bidding to become the oldest quarterback to win the Super Bowl and the first man to win six Lombardi Trophies, sat on the turf in disbelief as the Eagles erupted in celebration.

Philadelphia, who had taken the lead on the preceding drive when Foles found Zach Ertz in the end zone, then saw Jake Elliott kick a 46-yard field goal to take an eight-point lead at 41-33.

There was still a minute left for the Patriots to launch one last drive.

But Philadelphia were not going to be denied, and a desperate Brady Hail Mary failed to find a receiver as the clock ran out and green and silver confetti exploded across the stadium.

"I am speechless," sais Foles, who was named MVP. "To be part of this organisation, to be in this moment is something you dream about as a kid. To be right here with the confetti flying with the greatest group of men.

"We have been wanting this for a long time, and I am just blessed to be a part of it."

It was a bitter end for Brady, who incredibly threw for 505 yards -- a Super Bowl record - in a game that set a record for combined offensive yardage.

Graham meanwhile could not his delight after the decisive play that won the game.

"We knew we were going against the best," he said. "How much sweeter it is that we beat the best today."

Yet the night belonged to Foles, who had only come into the Eagles' starting line-up in December after a season-ending injury to star quarterback Carson Wentz.

Journalist Jay Grayhas more from Minneapolis.