Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan began his two-day visit to the Vatican City on Monday that saw him being welcomed with an official ceremony at the Apostol Palace.

President Erdogan and First Lady Emine Erdogan were initially received by Archbishop Georg Ganswein at the San Damaso Courtyard.

Following the official ceremony, Erdogan was welcomed by Pope Francis ahead of their one-on-one meeting at the doorsteps of Apostol Palace.

Erdogan expressed his gratitude for the welcome while the pope thanked the Turkish president for the official visit.

The two leaders later went for a closed-door meeting at the Apostol Palace's Library Hall, which ended after an hour.

TRT World's Maria Ramos reports from Rome.

President Erdogan had earlier said they were going to discuss Jerusalem and the fallout from US President Donald Trump's decision in December to recognise the holy city as the capital of Israel.

Both have expressed concern at the move that many US allies say could doom Middle East peace efforts.

The Vatican backs a two-state solution to the Palestinian-Israeli conflict, with both sides agreeing on the status of Jerusalem - home to sites holy to the Muslim, Jewish and Christian religions - as part of the peace process.