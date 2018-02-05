Larry Nassar, the former USA Gymnastics doctor who sexually abused hundreds of girls and young women for decades under the guise of medical treatment, was sentenced on Monday to an additional 40 to his pre-existing 125 year prison sentence.

Nassar already faced a lifetime behind bars for two prior sentences after pleading guilty to sexually assaulting women and girls in his role as a high-profile sports medicine doctor at USA Gymnastics and at a Michigan State University (MSU) clinic.

"This now ends the criminal legal proceedings involving Larry Nassar. I realise that it does not end the emotional and physical suffering he has caused," Judge Janice Cunningham said in a Charlotte, Michigan courtroom after imposing the maximum sentence under a plea agreement.

He had previously been sentenced to 60 years in prison on child pornography possession charges in December, and up to 175 years in prison on sexual abuse charges in January.

The last of the three sentences was handed down Monday over abuse Nassar committed at the Twistars gymnastics training center in Michigan.

TRT World'sTetiana Anderson reports.

Nassar addressed the court in a brief statement lasting less than a minute, offering an apology similar to the one he offered at the January sentencing.