Shaken out of many months of calm, Wall Street braced for a higher level of volatility in the days ahead, after a roughly 2 percent rebound in US stocks on Tuesday followed the biggest one-day selloff in more than six years.

Bulls argue that strong US corporate earnings, including a boost from the Trump administration's tax cuts, will ultimately support market valuations.

Bears, including short sellers that bet on the market decline, say that the market is over-stretched in the context of rising bond yields as central banks withdraw their easy money policies of recent years.

"The markets went into being religiously over-bought to deeply over-sold in a matter of four trading days," said Adam Sarhan, chief executive of 50 Park Investments, an investment advisory service.

"New buyers are showing up, who were waiting for the prices to go down."

TRT World spoke to Nick Harper in New York.

Tuesday's wild trading session saw the Dow swing more than 1,100 points from its low to its high and ended with the benchmark S&P 500 tallying its best day since just before President Donald Trump's November 2016 election.

"I don’t think the volatility is over," said JJ Kinahan, chief market strategist at TD Ameritrade in Chicago. "These types of moves tend to take about three weeks to get through the system ... and volatility just doesn’t suddenly settle down."

White House says 'very comfortable' with economy

The White House is "very comfortable" with where the economy is, despite recent stock market volatility, a White House spokeswoman said on Tuesday.

"Look, the economy is incredibly strong right now. The president's focus continues to be on the long-term economic fundamentals which ... are very strong in this country," White House spokeswoman Sarah Sanders told a regular news briefing when asked about recent volatility

"... There's nothing that's taken place over the last couple of days in our economy that's fundamentally different than it was two weeks ago and we're very comfortable with where we are right now," she added.