North Korean leader Kim Jong Un's 28-year-old sister will make her debut on the world stage when she visits South Korea to attend the opening ceremony of the Winter Olympics on Friday, Seoul's Unification Ministry said.

The ministry added that Pyongyang told Seoul that Kim Yo Jong would accompany Kim Yong Nam, North Korea's nominal head of state, along with Choe Hwi, chairman of the National Sports Guidance Committee, and Ri Son Gwon, who led inter-Korean talks last month.

Kim Yo Jong would be the first member of the Kim family, born on the sacred Mount Paektu, which is a centrepiece of the North's idolisation and propaganda campaign, to cross the border to the South.

TRT World's sports correspondent Lance Santos has been given rare access to film at the border between North and South Korea.

Kim Yo Jong's inclusion in the delegation is "meaningful" as she is not only the sister of the country's leader, but has a significant position as a senior official of the ruling Workers' Party, the South's presidential Blue House said.

"It shows the North's resolve to defuse tension on the Korean peninsula," Blue House spokesman Kim Eui-kyeom told a news briefing.

But the trip could become a source of contention between Seoul and Washington, as she was blacklisted last year by the US Treasury Department over human rights abuses and censorship, while Choe faces a travel ban under UN Security Council sanctions.